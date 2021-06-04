Post-Spring ‘Super 7’ Prep Football Poll

The Pasco County prep football spring season has finished up and programs are getting ready to enter their respective off-season training programs.
Teams are ready to learn from their spring games and now we release the Post-Spring Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Suncoast News staff writer Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
Below is the ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: Unanimous vote
2. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: Unanimous vote
3. Mitchell Mustangs: Unanimous vote
4. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: Unanimous vote
5. Pasco Pirates: Unanimous vote
6. River Ridge Royal Knights: Unanimous vote
7. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: Unanimous vote
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
