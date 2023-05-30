Hello everyone, and thank you for supporting our program.
I think everyone had an enjoyable time at our recent event. It certainly could not have been a better day weatherwise.
For the benefit of those who left early or did not attend, I am sending out a few items we want to make sure we cover.
First, please try to stay to the end as the children have a bit of time allotted where they can share their experience, ask questions and decide what they would like to work on next. This helps us plan our sessions and provide the children a chance to set personal goals and share with their peers.
Next, thank you for everyone for observing the rules and helping out. Everyone certainly had a safe time that was fun for all. A big thank you for all of our volunteers who make this program a success.
Our next Youth Days session is 8 a.m. on June 3. We will be working closely on personal skills and provide a few techniques to best help your child progress. Please arrive a bit early so we can start on time.
For the adults who attend, we will be holding an adult session at noon.
Our equipment is used for our 4-H program; however, we also use the equipment to coach newcomers until they can get their own. For our children, the equipment they use is like a pair of shoes and must not only fit today but be able to adjust as your child grows and develops. As the skill levels improve, your child can advance with better, more precise equipment geared for the style of shooting they are interested in doing.
Please do not just run out and buy a bow without talking with us first so that we can share what is out there and help you select the best fit for your child. Archery equipment can be expensive and we certainly want you to put that money to the best use possible.
Remember, retail shops are just like any other retail store that will have their business interests to attend to. Shop service is fine if it is what you need or if you cannot wait for an item.
Internet buying also needs caution as you must know what you are looking for and be able to determine that what is being sold has the quality you require.
We do have some equipment for sale to help out economically. Mostly, if we do not have something, we can usually get it or at least steer you to the right place to find what you are looking for. Just ask us for our help. It will save you a lot of time and expense.
For those who already have their own equipment, we are a fairly equipped shop. We are a bit different as we can teach you how to take care of your own gear from making adjustments to making your own arrows. Just ask for our help. We do not charge our members for our help as our goal is to educate and invite you into our family.
To become a member, complete the form and pay the annual dues. The only other expense was ask is that folks sign in when they come to the range and pay their $1 target fee, which goes to replacing our targets. If you become an active member, you will be required to attend our annual club meeting -- we want your input and votes -- and attend one work party per year.
I have been asked a few questions about our programs.
4-H: We have a 4-H archery club for youths age 8 through 18 that meets the second and fourth Saturdays, at the range, at 9 a.m. from the end of August through May.
4-H is managed by the University of Florida and costs $20 per year per youth. You must register online in August to join the program. Please note that each 4-H club is self-sufficient as we receive nothing from the university or 4-H.
Citrus Archery Club: We are a members only, family oriented archery club chartered by the Florida State Archery Association. The range is open to members for practice and we hold public shoots on the third Saturday of each month. To join, see me for the form and event schedule.
Adult Coaching: We hold our adult coaching after the monthly club shoots at 1 p.m. Anyone may participate; however, the fee is $3 for non-members and $1 for members.
If any of you would like to share in the fun with your children, just see me. We can take a look at a few things and get you started on the right path. We will book by appointment small private groups who want to be introduced to archery.
Future Events: We are an archery club and survive through our events and supporters. To see what is going on, just go to our website at http://www.citrusarchery.com.
Every third Saturday we have our monthly club shoots. The rounds we shoot are ahead of the FAA schedule so people will have a place to go to practice before each state championship event.
We also hold two eight-week handicapped leagues (winter and summer). Our summer league is just starting up on June 6. We will hold a line on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and a second line on Sunday at 1 p.m. for those who work during the week and cannot attend Tuesdays.
We hold several special events throughout the year such as our annual youth days for our local children.
We also participate in state and national events as provided by the FAA and NFAA. You must join these organizations if you wish to participate in their events. As a chartered FAA/NFAA club, we can share their schedule and help you prepare of you wish. See our schedule calendar.
The next special events we are preparing for are:
Florida Sunshine Games: June 10 and 11 at Gator Bowmen in Gainesville. This is an FAA-run event for the state of Florida. You only need be a Florida resident to participate. You may choose to shoot either or both days.
On Saturday you can shoot either a 720 Olympic round (55 yards) or an NFAA Field round (10 to 80 yards).
On Sunday you can choose to shoot a 900 round (60, 50, 40 yards) or a 25 target 3-D (10-50 yards)
Medals are awarded by age, gender and shooting style for all events.
Citrus Archery Club Day: This is a fun day supporting the Bob Jones Memorial scholarship.
Youth Days will end by 11:30 a.m. At 3 p.m. we will start Club Day with a head-to-head, double elimination game of archery battleship. Everyone can participate and it is our hope that our youth days children will want to shoot. Awards will be given in two award divisions, youth and adult.
After Battleship we will hold our annual club planning meeting followed by a Night Shoot 600 round. Yes, we have solar lights.
In July, we will be busy with the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh. Just like the Olympics, you must pre-qualify to attend. After that we have the NFAA Field Nationals in Darrington, Wash., about 45 minutes northeast of Seattle. No pre-qualification necessary. Just register and show up.
Just remember, we are here for you. This is a wonderful sport with many aspects that appeal to a lot of people. Hopefully we have something for just about everybody and we are happy to help get everyone started and reach as high as they wish. Just ask us.
