Pinellas County Spring Football: Day 1 Notebook

April 25 kicked off the first day that high school football programs could take to practice fields for spring workouts and teams joined in the action all across Pinellas County. We compiled a notebook of quotes and insights from head coaches throughout the county from Day 1’s action. From players participation numbers to standouts on the practice field to head coaches’ thoughts, we’ve got you covered.
Clearwater: It’s little things, big rings as the motto goes for the Clearwater Tornadoes and head coach Thor Jozwiak took right to social media to let everyone know. “There was a lot of energy out here. Coaches were fired up. Players were fired up. A couple colleges came by to see what we’re doing over here at Clearwater. Day 1 set the standard. Expect the unexpected.” - Jozwiak
Clearwater Central Catholic: Coming off an 8-4 season, the Marauders are looking to take on another deep playoff run but everything starts in the spring and CCC head coach Chris Harvey reported a solid first day of spring practice. “Great first day with a lot of young guys following the lead of our talented 2023 class. Shauny Newton at quarterback and Lenwood Sapp at tailback running behind our senior led offensive line of Kevin Terry, Shane Elam and Cedrick Cann should keep the run game strong. Defensive speed will be showcased with one of the most athletic groups we’ve been able to field.” - Harvey
Dunedin: There’s plenty of reasons for optimism to reign supreme over at Dunedin, as the Falcons are coming off a great off-season workout program according to head coach Mitch Disney. Dunedin returns one of the county’s top signal callers in Parker Stirnkorb, who threw for 2,026 yards and 21 touchdowns. “Outstanding energy and focus from a young group today. Great turnout with ninety percent being kids who didn’t miss workouts.” - Disney
Tarpon Springs: There was a change in head coaches for the Spongers over the off-season from Cedric Hill to former Northeast head coach Jeremy Frioud. Frioud is an alumni of the school and touched briefly on Day 1 of spring practice. “Kids worked really hard and are excited about being Tarpon Springs pride back.” - Frioud
