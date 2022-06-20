Pasco’s Balmir seeing stock rise after spring performance

DADE CITY — Pasco County has seen a steady influx of college football recruiters come through the area because of some of the big-name talent on the east side of the county.
Players like Wiregrass Ranch’s Bryson Rodgers (Ohio State commitment) and Izaiah Williams (offers from Georgia, Florida State, Kansas State and more) and Zephyrhills’ DJ Pickett, one of the most highly coveted sophomores in the country heading into 2022, have made visiting the county a must for college recruiting.
A player that wasn’t really on anyone’s radar until this past spring is Pasco running back Tayshaun Balmir, who rushed for a total of 173 yards on just six carries and scored twice in the jamboree versus Cypress Creek and St. Petersburg Catholic. His performance has turned many heads throughout the county and that looks to be just the coming out party.
Balmir now stands to be a player to watch for the fall of 2022, as the senior didn’t play his sophomore or junior seasons and last played when he was a freshman in 2019. Now standing at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds and running with 4.4 40-yard dash type of speed, Balmir may become a dynamic back.
Pasco is coming off a season to forget in 2021, with the Pirates suffering their first winless campaign since 1942 (0-6-2) and the faithful in Dade City are yearning for the old winning ways at W.F. Edwards Stadium. The Pirates last qualified for the postseason (excluding 2020) in 2013 when Pasco went 7-4 under Tom McHugh. The hope is that under new head coach Alphonso Freeney, the Pirates can quickly turn things around.
With Balmir appearing to be one of the top running backs in Pasco County heading into the 2022 season, Pasco looks to get back on track under Freeney sooner rather than later. The Pirates open up the preseason on Aug. 19 at home versus River Ridge before their regular season opener against Clermont East Ridge on Aug. 26 on the road.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
