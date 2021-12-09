Pasco hires Alphonso Freeney as head football coach

DADE CITY — The remodeling project of Pasco High’s football program got the jump start it needs, as principal Kari Kadlub tweeted out Thursday morning that the Pirates hired Mitchell offensive line coach Alphonso Freeney as the program’s 24th head coach.
Pasco is coming off its first winless season since 1942 when the Pirates went 0-6-2 under Winston Jones. Pasco went 0-10 under Jason Stokes, who Pasco parted ways with after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Stokes lasted three seasons at Pasco, going 9-22 and reaching the postseason in 2020, when every team in the state qualified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pasco scored only 18 points and yielded 346 this season, with the Pirates also forfeiting games to Lakeland Lake Gibson and Ocala Vanguard due to a rash of injuries that ravaged the roster. Now Freeney will be tasked with bringing Pasco back to its former dominance in the county. The last time the Pirates finished above .500 was 2014, when they went 6-4 under Tom McHugh.
Freeney played his high school football at Straughn High in Alabama before playing collegiately at Jacksonville State University from 2006-09. He started 24 games for the Gamecocks. As the offensive line coach at Mitchell, Freeney’s unit paved the way for impressive rushing totals of 1,720 yards and 2,191, respectively, during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The former Mustangs assistant has seen the ins and outs of a successful program while at Mitchell. The plucking of Freeney by Pasco seems to be a good decision for a program needing to rebuild from the inside out.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
