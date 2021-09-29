DADE CITY — The injury bug has hit the Pasco Pirates varsity football team hard and now the program will have to take a little break before playing again.
According to Pasco head coach Jason Stokes, the team will be forfeiting its game against Ocala Vanguard and canceling a contest versus Lakeland Lake Gibson due to a rash of injuries that have hit the team. The Pirates are currently 0-4 on the season and have yet to score a point.
Stokes, who is in his third season as Pasco’s head coach, has faced his most challenging campaign to date. The program started off the season having to postpone the opener versus Zephyrhills Christian Academy and then played Nature Coast Tech, losing 42-0. The Pirates then lost games to Hernando, Springstead and Zephyrhills Christian Academy, with the latter being a 55-0 decision. Stokes is currently 9-14 as Pasco’s head coach.
The injuries come at a time where the program was about to face a couple of teams that are aspiring to make runs towards a state championship. Ocala Vanguard is currently 4-0 on the season and was just coming off a 36-19 over Citra North Marion. The Knights are the favorites to win Class 6A District 5 and will pickup a forfeit district victory over the Pirates.
Though it’s not too long ago that Pasco finished 1-9 in 2016, it’s been a while since the Pirates finished winless. The last time the Pirates didn’t win a game was back in 1942 under the watch of Williston Jones, when Pasco went 0-6.
Pasco reached the Class 3A and Class 5A state semifinals in 2008 and 2011, falling just short of getting to the state championship game. The Pirates' remaining regular-season slate features games against Belleview, Lecanto, Land O’ Lakes and Zephyrhills. Three of the remaining four games are against teams with records of 4-1 or better. Pasco’s next game would be against Belleview (4-1) on Oct. 15.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
