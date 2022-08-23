Pasco County ‘Super 7’ Preseason Poll 2022

Week 1 of the Pasco County prep football season is about to get underway. Each week we will release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon Editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh, former area head coach Bill Browning and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the Preseason ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 0-0 record; This week, on the road at Lake Wales
2. Mitchell Mustangs: 0-0 record; This week, home versus Gulf
3. Wiregrass Ranch: 0-0 record; This week, on the road at Manatee
4. Sunlake Seahawks: 0-0 record; This week, home versus Wesley Chapel
5. Pasco Pirates: 0-0 record; This week, on the road at Clermont East Ridge
6. River Ridge: 0-0 record; This week, on the road at Land O’ Lakes
7t. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: 0-0 record; This week, home versus Lake Placid
7t. Gulf: 0-0 record; This week, on the road at Mitchell
