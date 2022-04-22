Spring high school football is starting up around the state, and Pasco County schools are raring to hit the practice field. With seven schools in the county going through some kind of coaching transition, there’s many storylines throughout the county. We take a closer look at the spring games lined up for the spring, new head coaches and each team’s burning question.
Can Greg Climan build the numbers up at Anclote?
It’s a tall task for the former Central wrestling coach, but the defensive-minded head coach looks to build the brand and is doing the right things at Anclote to getting the numbers back up.
Will it be an air attack at Bishop McLaughlin under Bob Dare?
If last year’s passing numbers are any indicator, the Hurricanes may not be throwing the ball that much under “Air Dare.” Matthew Dehart threw for 228 yards in 2021.
Who replaces Owen Walls at Cypress Creek this spring?
All 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns by Walls will be gone and graduating. Coyotes head coach Mike Johnson has some signal callers he feels confident can come in and do a good job for Cypress Creek.
What’s the next step for the Gulf Buccaneers trending upward?
Winners of three games last season in Year 1 of Sean Eperjesi, now Gulf has some expectations here in the spring to improve a little bit. They bring back 6-foot-5 signal caller Ethan Holewski, who threw for 1,022 yards in 2021 and Eperjesi has raved about.
Can the Fivay Falcons improve quickly under new head coach Tyrone Hendrix?
Hendrix is bringing the swagger to the Fivay program and he will have two running backs that have ties to former Pasco County tailbacks with Ty Wilson (brothers are Glass Wilson, Jayvon Wilson) and David Williams Jr. (father is David Williams).
Who picks up the offensive slack this spring for Hudson?
Losing Hunter Young and Ladamein Starks are big losses for Hudson, but they have some returning playmakers on offense. Look for running backs Logan Shawe and Tanner Testori to step up on offense.
How will Land O’ Lakes fare through spring without a head coach?
The Gators have to go through spring without a head coach, as Trac Baughn resigned before practices fired up. Anthony Hendrix, the team’s defensive coordinator from last season, will guide the team through the spring.
No more quarterback platooning for Mitchell?
That would be the first thought process as Ethan Rice will be graduating and Chris Ferrini played well under center for the Mustangs. He should be the full-time starter and see the bulk of the reps throughout the spring.
Numbers are already improving at Pasco. Can it capitalize?
The Pirates barely finished the 2021 season after having to forfeit multiple games due to injuries. New head coach Alphonso Freeney has seen an upwards of 40-plus athletes at workouts, which is a great sign for Pasco.
What should everyone expect from the Royal Knights in first spring under Greg Miller?
The former Lake Brantley defensive coordinator is going to bring a different style of football to Pasco County and he is looking to build the program to state championship levels. This spring will be the start of building the brand up.
Will Allen Suber II’s energy carry over to the Seahawks?
Early indications show Sunlake will be bringing plenty of daily energy to the practice field. Sunlake will be ending the spring with an intersquad scrimmage instead of a spring game.
Can Wesley Chapel reload on offense, defense?
Wildcats head coach Tony Egan has to replace some studs in Jorden McCaslin (Florida State signee) and Nehemiah Morgan (Keiser signee). Throw in Jaylan Blake needing to be replaced, but the Wildcats have some capable backs in Mason Quinn and linebacker Joshua Poleon returning.
Who replaces Rocco Becht at quarterback at Wiregrass Ranch?
It’s never easy replacing someone who was a three-year starter for you at quarterback, but Mark Kantor has a couple of candidates to choose from in Elijah Brown and Brendyn Colella.
What impact will DJ Pickett have for the Bulldogs?
The rising junior is one of the most sought-after players in the land, with 35 college offers, and the wide receiver’s impact at Zephyrhills will be major. Figuring who may be throwing him the ball will be more of the question, as Jaxson Rivera graduates.
Jaycee Nixon is out, who’s in for ZCA at quarterback?
Nixon announced over Twitter that he was transferring over to Gaither, leaving questions on who will be the go-to at quarterback. The Warriors will likely turn to Caleb Gaskin once again, who started for the team in 2020.
SPRING GAMES
May 19
Zephyrhills at Mitchell
Wiregrass Ranch at Berkeley Prep
St. Petersburg Catholic, Pasco at Cypress Creek
Bishop McLaughlin at Seven Rivers Christian
Tampa Catholic, PK Yonge, Zarapath at Zephryhills Christian Academy
May 20
Fivay at Hernando
Gulf at Anclote
Hudson at River Ridge
Land O’ Lakes at Wesley Chapel
New Pasco County head coaches
Anclote: Greg Climan
Bishop McLaughlin: Bob Dare
Fivay: Tyrone Hendrix
Land O’ Lakes: Anthony Hendrix (interim)
Pasco: Alphonso Freeney
River Ridge: Greg Miller
Sunlake: Allen Suber II
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
