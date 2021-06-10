Pasco County spring football observations

The 2020-2021 school year has come to a close in Pasco County and that also means spring prep football is now over, too.
We got a quick look at what teams might be capable of this fall. Just about every team took to the field, with the exception of Bishop McLaughlin, who opted not to participate in playing in an actual spring game or jamboree.
We had five observations from the spring that were made and below are the top stories heading into summer.
Is Zephyrhills that good or is Mitchell going through growing pains?
The most anticipated spring game of them all took place in Zephyrhills, and the Bulldogs showed they might be the team to beat after a quality win over Mitchell. When you lose as many all-state and all-conference players like the Mustangs did, you expect a little bit of a drop off. But don’t expect Mitchell to be away from the top spot for very long. A full summer of offseason workouts and more continuity amongst the offense and defense will definitely get the Mustangs up to speed come Kickoff Classic time.
Wiregrass Ranch’s offense will be explosive
Everybody already knew that Wiregrass Ranch’s offense would be pretty good with Iowa State commitment Rocco Becht at the helm and wide receiver Bryson Rodgers catching passes. Add in an experienced offensive line and a good run game and you’ve got yourself an explosive offense. The group displayed a multi-faceted attack that should make plenty of noise this summer and fall.
Gulf will be better in 2021
If one thing was made certain this fall, it is that the Gulf High Buccaneers plan on being a more competitive team than years past. The Buccaneers won both halves of play versus Brooksville Central and Mount Dora in the spring and that’s providing a big confidence lift moving forward. Gulf isn’t a playoff team right off the bat, but coach Sean Eperjesi has them moving in the right direction.
Player numbers down all around
If there was a common theme around Pasco County for spring football, it was the low player numbers for teams. It seemed like the median number was around 35 players for programs in Pasco, but that sometimes seemed like a stretch. The summer practices should give everyone a better idea of full roster numbers.
Pasco still trending upward
The Pirates were low in player numbers heading into their spring game for various reasons, but it didn’t stop them from beating Sunlake. Pasco picked up where they left off from 2020 and Jason Stokes’ bunch just continues to get better. Look for the Pirates to remain a talented, tough group in the fall.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
