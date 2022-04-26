April 25 kicked off the first day that high school football programs could take to practice fields for spring workouts and teams joined in the action all across Pasco County. We compiled a notebook of quotes and insights from head coaches throughout the county from Day 1’s action. From players participation numbers to standouts on the practice field to head coaches’ thoughts, we’ve got you covered.
Anclote: It was a slow start for Anclote on Day 1 in terms of player participation numbers (20 players), but head coach Greg Climan was very instructive and enthusiastic in the team’s first practice. Climan stated he expected 30-35 players participating by the end of the week.
Gulf: The Buccaneers are coming off a 3-6 campaign in 2021 and are looking to build off of that. Gulf head coach Sean Eperjesi reported just over 30 players participating and expects numbers to settle around 40 by week’s end. "So much better then last year but not where I wanted to be." - Eperjesi
Mitchell: When it comes to high intensity, Mitchell had that and then some on Monday evening. Head coach Andy Schmitz and his staff kept the energy up, despite quarterback Chris Ferrini still taking part in lacrosse season. The Mustangs had exactly 64 players participating per Schmitz.
Fivay: Another new head coach settling in is Tyrone Hendrix over at Fivay. Numbers participating were around 30 players and everyone is getting accumulated to the new staff. “First day of spring went well, had 30 kids. We’ll be fine, justhave to be consistent. Players are learning and being coached tough.” - Hendrix
Hudson: The Cobras may have lost the most from last season in terms of offensive playmakers, but Hudson has plenty of good players back. Hudson head coach Tim Hicks said the team had 37 players participating and they had a great first practice.
Sunlake: Bringing the high energy Day 1 was Sunlake new head coach Allen Suber II. He said they had just under 60 participants. “Our first day was full of fundamentals and teaching. We had a little under 60 kids with lots of juice.” - Suber II
Wiregrass Ranch: It was somewhat of a frustrating start to spring practice for Wiregrass Ranch, as the Bulls had to go without helmets. The Bulls had exactly 58 players participating. “I have no helmets. 30 springs and I don’t have helmets. Who should I thank?” - Kantor
Wesley Chapel: It was a record start to spring practice for the Wildcats, as head coach Anthony Egan reported 60 players exactly showing out on Day 1. “Excited about it. I know it’s not as high as everyone else but that’s big for us. We have a decent amount of running backs we’re eager to see tote it.” - Egan
Cypress Creek: From three players at his first ever spring practice for Cypress Creek to 73 participants on Monday, Mike Johnson has built up the Coyotes to another level. “Loved the energy at practice. The coaches brought it and the players matched it. Quarterback Jack Niemann’s feet looked good in the Indy O period and running back Tre Gibson showed great vision and hit the hole hard In Offensive group and team periods. Tight end Dylan Lolley had a great catch on an out route late in practice. I think that connection is going to heat up though out spring and into the fall. Over all very pleased with energy and effort today. Can’t wait to get the pads on.” - Johnson
Pasco: Could things be turning around in Dade City already? Pasco head coach Alphonso Freeney has already built the numbers up, with 48 players coming out. He’s enthusiastic attitude is already seeping over to his players. “Overall, these kids have been through a lot and for them to give me the effort and trust they have in our off season spring workout program is amazing. I’m excited to watch all of them grow and it’s been fun to watch so far. I can’t say enough how appreciative and lucky I am to be their football coach. I hope I’ve been as big of an impact on them as they have been on me.” - Freeney
Zephyrhills Christian Academy: The Warriors may have lost a couple players due to transfers, but head coach Mike Smith reported they should be just fine. With around 31-32 players, ZCA is looking to turn the page. "A little thin on the line but deep everywhere else. We should have a decent spring and going into next you should be as good or better than last year." - Smith
