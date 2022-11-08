The Pasco County prep football regular season is now officially over and a county record seven teams have reached the postseason. The playoffs begin this week with plenty of interesting matchups across the board.
The Pasco County Prep Football "Super 7" Poll is voted on by Suncoast News correspondents Andy Villamarzo and Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big CountyPrep’s Doug Pugh, former area head coach Bill Browning and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the final regular season Pasco County FB "Super 7" Poll.
1. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 7-3 record: This week, home versus Gulf
2. Land O’ Lakes Gators: 9-1 record: This week, home versus Winter Haven
3. Mitchell Mustangs: 7-3 record: This week, on the road at Springstead
4. Pasco Pirates: 9-1 record: This week, home versus Lecanto
5. Hudson Cobras: 8-2 record: This week, on the road versus Nature Coast
6. Gulf Buccaneers: 7-3 record: This week, on the road at Zephyrhills
7. Cypress Creek Coyotes: 6-4 record: This week, on the road at Ocala Vanguard
