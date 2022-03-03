Throughout the 2022 regular season, we will do weekly rankings, news and notes on the prep baseball and softball seasons in Pasco County. With the regular season now underway, we begin to take a closer look at the teams as we head into the end of the month of March.
This week’s Top 5 Pasco County Prep Baseball and Softball Polls.
Baseball
1. Sunlake (3-0): There’s only one undefeated baseball team in Pasco County and that’s the Sunlake Seahawks. The Seahawks have drafted the likes of Cypress Creek, Academy at the Lakes and Bishop McLaughlin.
2. Mitchell (3-1): Other than a loss to IMG Academy, the Mustangs have beaten their other three opponents that included Seminole, St. Petersburg and Land O’ Lakes.
3. Wiregrass Ranch (3-1): It’s been all fun and games for the Bulls in the early going, but they have a rough patch of games coming up. Wiregrass Ranch will face Land O’ Lakes twice and IMG Academy White and Blue.
4. Land O’ Lakes (2-1): The Gators started off the season with solid wins over Pasco and Fivay before losing to Mitchell 11-2. Land O’ Lakes looks to be a district contender once again in 2022.
5. Wesley Chapel (2-1): The Wildcats have been tough in the past and should be another team to watch for as the season continues to progress.
Softball
1. Mitchell (4-0): With wins over Land O’ Lakes, Sunlake and Wiregrass Ranch, it seems like the best bet here is putting the Mustangs at No. 1.
2. Land O’ Lakes (2-2): Yes, the Gators have multiple losses but don’t count this team out at all. Their losses have come against Academy of the Holy Names and Mitchell.
3. Wiregrass Ranch (2-1): Other than a season opening loss against Land O’ Lakes, the Bulls have bounced back with wins over River Ridge and Anclote.
4. Wesley Chapel (1-0): It was expected that the Wildcats would be a better team with Nelson Garcia at the helm. With only one game played so far, continue to watch this group as the season moves along.
5. River Ridge (1-1): The Royal Knights lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, so there was always going to be a learning curve. Let’s see if River Ridge can get going in the early part of the season.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
