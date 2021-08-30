Pasco County Football 'Super 7'

The Pasco County prep football season is underway and teams are preparing for Week 2 point. Each week we will release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beach Editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the newest ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 0-0 record; This week, home versus Wesley Chapel
2. Mitchell Mustangs: 1-0 record; This week, home versus River Ridge
3. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 1-0 record; This week, home versus Hernando
4. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: 0-0 record; This week, home versus University Christian
5. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 1-0 record; This week, at Wiregrass Ranch
6. Pasco Pirates: 0-0 record; This week, home versus Nature Coast
7. Hudson Cobras: 1-0 record; This week, home versus Sunlake
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
