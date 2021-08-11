Pasco County Football Super 7 Preseason Poll

The Pasco County prep football regular season is almost here.
We are one week away from preseason games kicking off and not much has changed in terms of the rankings.
Many county teams attended the inaugural North Suncoast Media Day at Springstead High School and seem confident in what they can accomplish in 2021. Teams are ready unleash from all the training, 7-on-7’s and weight room work.
Now we release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Preseason Poll, which is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
Below is the ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: Unanimous vote
Kickoff classic at Clearwater Central Catholic
2. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: Unanimous vote
Kickoff classic jamboree at ZCA
3. Mitchell Mustangs: Unanimous vote
Kickoff classic at Gulf
4. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: Unanimous vote
Kickoff classic jamboree at home
5. Pasco Pirates: Unanimous vote
Kickoff classic vs River Ridge
6. River Ridge Royal Knights: Unanimous vote
Kickoff classic at Pasco
7. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: Unanimous vote
Kickoff classic at The Villages
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
