Pasco County Football ‘Super 7’ Poll

The Pasco County prep football season is hitting the downward stretch and teams are coming up to the Week 7 point of the season. Fridays matchups are set and weekly we will release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by the Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamayo, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
Below is the newest ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 5-0 record; This week, at home versus No. 2 Wiregrass Ranch
2. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 3-1 record; This week, at No. 1 Zephyrhills
3. Mitchell Mustangs: 5-1 record; This week, at home versus No. 4 Hudson
4. Hudson Cobras: 5-0 record; This week, at No. 3 Mitchell
5. Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors: 3-1 record; This week, at home versus Zarephath Academy
6. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 3-1 record; This week, at River Ridge
7. Land O’ Lakes Gators: 5-0 record; This week, at home versus Cypress Creek
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.