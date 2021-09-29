The Pasco County Football ‘Super 7’ Poll is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamayo, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
1. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 4-0 record; This week, at home versus Weeki Wachee
2. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 2-1 record; This week, at Strawberry Crest
3. Mitchell Mustangs: 4-1 record; This week, at home versus Gaither
4. Hudson Cobras: 4-0 record; This week, at home versus Cypress Creek
5. Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors: 2-1 record; This week, at home versus St. Petersburg Catholic
6. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 2-1 record; This week, at Nature Coast
7. Cypress Creek Coyotes: 2-2 record; This week, at Hudson
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.