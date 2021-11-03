Pasco County Football ‘Super 7’ Poll

The Pasco County prep football season is at its final week. The Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll is voted on by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamayo, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
1. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 8-1 record; This week, at home versus Pasco
2. Mitchell Mustangs: 7-2 record; This week, at No. 4 Wesley Chapel
3. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 4-4 record; This week, at Hernando
4. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 6-2 record; This week, at home versus No. 2 Mitchell
5. River Ridge Royal Knights: 5-4 record; This week, at home versus The Villages
6. Hudson Cobras: 5-4 record; This week, at Fivay
7. Land O’ Lakes Gators: 8-1 record; This week, at Keswick Christian
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.