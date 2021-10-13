Pasco County Football ‘Super 7’ Poll

The Pasco County prep football season is starting to hit the downward stretch and teams are coming up to the Week 8 point of the season.
Check out this week's Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by the Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon staff writer Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamayo, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the newest ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 4-1 record; This week, at home versus Tampa Bay Tech
2. Mitchell Mustangs: 6-1 record; This week, at home versus Largo
3. Zephryhills Bulldogs: 5-1 record; This week, at Cypress Creek
4. Land O’ Lakes Gators: 6-0 record; This week, at home versus Tampa Catholic
5. Hudson Cobras: 5-1 record; This week, at home versus Nature Coast
6. River Ridge Royal Knights: 3-4 record; This week, at home versus Fivay
7. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 3-2 record; This week, at Weeki Wachee
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
