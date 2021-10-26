Pasco County Football ‘Super 7’ Poll

Pasco County prep football teams are gearing up for Week 10 and the latest ‘Super 7’ Poll is here. The poll is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamayo, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
1. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 4-3 record; This week, at home versus The Villages
2. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 7-1 record; This week, at home versus No. 5 Hudson
3. Mitchell Mustangs: 6-2 record; This week, at Tampa Sickles
4. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 6-2 record; This week, at home versus Cypress Creek
5. Hudson Cobras: 5-3 record; This week, at No. 2 Zephyrhills
6. River Ridge Royal Knights: 4-4 record; This week, at Tampa Freedom
7. Land O’ Lakes Gators: 7-1 record; This week, at Osceola
