Pasco County Football ‘Super 7’ Poll

The Pasco County prep football season is starting to hit the downward stretch and teams are coming up to the Week 9 point of the season.
The Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by the Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamayo, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
Below is the newest ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 4-2 record; This week, at Armwood
2. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 6-1 record; This week, at Nature Coast
3. Mitchell Mustangs: 6-2 record; This week, do not play
4. Hudson Cobras: 5-2 record; This week, at Wesley Chapel
5. River Ridge Royal Knights: 4-4 record; This week, do not play
6. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 4-2 record; This week, at home versus Hudson
7. Land O’ Lakes Gators: 6-1 record; This week, at Pasco
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.