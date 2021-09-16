Pasco County Football ‘Super 7’ Poll

Pasco County high school football teams are gearing up for Week 4 matchups. Every week we release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by the Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamayo, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the newest ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Wiregrass Ranch: 1-0 record; This week, at Home versus Wharton
2. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 3-0 record; This week, at Wesley Chapel
3. Mitchell Mustangs: 2-1 record; This week, at Leto
4. Hudson Cobras: 2-0 record; This week, at home versus Weeki Wachee
5. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: 1-1 record; This week, at home versus Palm Beach Christian Prep
6. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 1-0 record; This week, at home versus Zephyrhills
7. Cypress Creek Coyotes: 2-0 record; This week, at home versus Nature Coast Technical
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
