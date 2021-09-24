Pasco County Football ‘Super 7’ Poll

Week 5 matchups are set.
Here comes this week's Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted on by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamayo, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
Below is the newest ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 4-0 record; This week, no game
2. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 1-1 record; This week, at River Ridge
3. Mitchell Mustangs: 3-1 record; This week, at East Lake
4. Hudson Cobras: 3-0 record; This week, at Gulf
5. Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors: 1-1 record; This week, at home versus Pasco
6. Cypress Creek Coyotes: 2-1 record; This week, at home versus Bushnell South Sumter
7. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 1-1 record; This week, at home versus Fivay
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
