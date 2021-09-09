Pasco County Football 'Super 7' Poll

The Pasco County prep football season is underway and teams are preparing for Week 3.
Friday night matchups are now set and we will release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’a Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson.
Below is the newest ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Zephyrhills Bulldogs: 2-0 record; This week, at Fivay
2. Mitchell Mustangs: 2-0 record; This week, at Wiregrass Ranch
3. Hudson Cobras: 2-0 record; This week, bye week
4. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: 0-1 record; This week, at home versus Kennedy Catholic (New York)
5. Wesley Chapel Wildcats: 1-0 record; This week, bye week
6. Cypress Creek Coyotes: 1-0 record; This week, at home versus Sunlake
7. Fivay Falcons: 1-1 record; This week, at home versus Zephyrhills
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
