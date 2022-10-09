Pasco County Football Super 7 Poll: Week 8

The Pasco County prep football season has teams jockeying for playoff berths and aiming for district titles in Week 8.
Each week, we will release the Pasco County Prep Football Super 7 Poll, which is voted on by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Tampa Beacon Editor Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh, former area head coach Bill Browning and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the Preseason ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Land O’ Lakes (6-0): This week, on the road at Springstead
2. Pasco (6-0): This week, home versus Zephyrhills
3. Zephyrhills (3-3): This week, on the road at Pasco
4. Mitchell (4-3): This week, bye week
5. Hudson (4-2): This week, home versus Weeki Wachee
6. Gulf (5-2): This week, on the road at Lecanto
7. Cypress Creek (5-1): This week, home versus Wesley Chapel
