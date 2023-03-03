Pasco County Baseball/Softball Top 5 Polls

This 2022-2023 regular season, we will do weekly rankings, news and notes on the prep baseball and softball seasons in Pasco County. With the regular season now underway, we begin to take a closer look at the teams as we head into the early stages. Here’s a look at this week’s Top 5 Pasco County Prep Baseball/Softball Top 5 polls.
Baseball
1. Mitchell (2-2): Though the Mustangs have gotten off to an even start, not having all-world Aidan Miller playing is probably the cause.
2. Land O’ Lakes (3-1): The Gators have played well from the start. Outside of a season-opening loss to Wesley Chapel, Land O’ Lakes has gone 3-0.
3. Wiregrass Ranch (2-0): Well, well, well. The Bulls are the only undefeated team other than Zephyrhills in the county when it comes to baseball with wins over Cypress Creek and Sunlake.
4. Bishop McLaughlin (3-1): Grading the Hurricanes based on the competition they’ve seen so far, the only loss has come to Land O’ Lakes. Not too shabby.
5. River Ridge (2-2): So when your only two losses of the season have come against Berkley Prep and Jesuit, we have to give you some kind of break.
On the bubble: Cypress Creek, Zephyrhills
Softball
1. Mitchell (3-1): When senior Elizabeth Billet pitches for the Mustangs, they’re pretty hard to beat. Freshman Mackenzie Tucker has been pretty good, too.
2. Land O’ Lakes (3-1): Lone loss of the season so far for the Gators is to Holy Names, which is one of Hillsborough County’s better squads. A matchup against Mitchell will be a good one.
3. Wiregrass Ranch (2-1): Beating Mitchell has to mean something, right? The Bulls have beaten the Mustangs and Seffner Christian so far.
4. River Ridge (2-1): Two early season wins over Cypress Creek and Sunlake were by a combined score of 20-2. Though they lost to Land O’ Lakes, that’s not a bad loss.
5. Fivay (4-1): Can’t look away at the record for the Falcons. Four wins so far earn Fivay a spot in these early rankings.
On the bubble: Cypress Creek, Wesley Chapel
