North Suncoast Region Semifinal Game Previews

Class 5A
Nature Coast Tech (8-3) at Clearwater (10-1): Talk about two teams with very differing playing styles. On one side, you have the Sharks. Some like to know the school as ‘RBU’ for Running Back University. The school has undoubtedly produced plenty of proven running backs during its time. From Tevin Drake to Matt Breida to Michael Weston, the next in line is Christian Cromer. The sophomore has had himself a tremendous first year as the team’s starting running back, rushing for a North Suncoast-high 1,900 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.
Flipping to the other sideline is Clearwater. The Tornadoes do run the ball well, but make no mistake about it, they want to throw it a lot. Quarterback Aidan MacLean has thrown for 2,404 yards and 39 touchdowns. MacLean set the Pinellas County single-season record for touchdowns previously held by former Gibbs’ quarterback Shaun King. The showdown between the two schools will come down to who can run their offense and execute the best. Clearwater is seeking its first region final berth in school history.
