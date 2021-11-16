North Suncoast Region Semifinal Game Previews
Class 5A 

Nature Coast Tech (8-3) at Clearwater (10-1): Talk about two teams with very differing playing styles. On one side, you have the Sharks. Some like to know the school as ‘RBU’ for Running Back University. The school has undoubtedly produced plenty of proven running backs during its time. From Tevin Drake to Matt Breida to Michael Weston, the next in line is Christian Cromer. The sophomore has had himself a tremendous first year as the team’s starting running back, rushing for a North Suncoast-high 1,900 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.

Flipping to the other sideline is Clearwater. The Tornadoes do run the ball well, but make no mistake about it, they want to throw it a lot. Quarterback Aidan MacLean has thrown for 2,404 yards and 39 touchdowns. MacLean set the Pinellas County single-season record for touchdowns previously held by former Gibbs’ quarterback Shaun King. The showdown between the two schools will come down to who can run their offense and execute the best. Clearwater is seeking its first region final berth in school history. 

Class 2A 

Victory Christian (5-6) at Zephyrhills Christian Academy (8-2): The only prep football team left standing out of Pasco County is Zephyrhills Christian Academy and the Warriors got to enjoy a bye week last Friday. Now the Warriors will face a talented Victory Christian group coming off a 24-7 win over Foundation Academy. The Storm do not throw the ball a whole bunch and rely much more on their running attack, led by tailbacks Isaiah Reynolds (620 yards) and Donavan Richardson (569 yards).
 
The Warriors will counter with running back Dontrevius Jackson, who is second in rushing in the North Suncoast with 1,624 yards and has 18 touchdowns. ZCA has multiple quarterbacks it could feature in the game, with freshman signal caller Jayce Nixon (1,333 yards) and senior Adrian Miller III, who has started to see more action lately.
 
