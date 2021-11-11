North Suncoast Region Quarterfinal Playoff Capsules

Class 7A
Wiregrass Ranch (5-4) at Palmetto (4-5): Don’t let the records fool you; both of these teams are very talented and could be in for a dogfight in the region quarterfinal round. The Bulls found themselves making the postseason based on having a strong RPI ranking, with the Tigers winning a district championship. Wiregrass Ranch’s offense, called by offensive coordinator and former NFL’er Anthony Becht, is guided by his son Rocco, who has thrown for 1,647 yards and 22 touchdowns. Palmetto counters with 6-foot-3, 200-pound freshman quarterback Zander Smith, who has thrown for 945 yards.
Wharton (7-2) at Mitchell (8-2): This is one of the more intriguing matchups when you’re taking a look at games involving Pasco County. Mitchell is averaging 34.4 points per game and is allowing an average of 14.7. The Mustangs are taking on a Wharton group averaging 35.8 points and allowing a mere 9.4. Mitchell will need to slow down quarterback Carson Mohler (739 yards, nine touchdowns) and running back Keith Morris (495 yards, seven touchdowns) if they want to pull it off versus the Wildcats. Mitchell counters with all-everything Chris Ferrini, who has 544 yards rushing, 368 passing and 232 receiving.
Class 5A
Nature Coast Tech (7-3) at Chamberlain (3-7): The Sharks just missed out on having to make a two-plus hour commute from Brooksville to Sebring. Instead, they'll just have to travel down to Tampa to take on the Chiefs. Chamberlain did what they needed to do in order to claim a district championship, but finished four games below .500. Nature Coast head coach Cory Johns makes no bones about it: His team wants to run the football. The Sharks will be giving the Chiefs a steady diet of sophomore Christian Cromer and quarterback Ethan Fahey running the ball Friday night.
Gibbs (7-3) at Zephyrhills (9-1): Strength versus strength is what this game comes down to. The Gladiators like to run the ball and the Bulldogs do a great job stopping it. What gives? We will find out, as Zephyrhills welcomes the St. Petersburg team into the east side of Pasco County. Leading the way on offense for Gibbs is running back is Sammy Miller, who has rushed for 1,203 yards. Miller will run into the likes of Charlotte commit Maguire Neal and middle linebacker Theotis Smith. The Bulldogs are led offensively by quarterback Jaxson Rivera (1,149 yards, 17 touchdowns) and running back Jaylin Thomas (1,268 yards, 13 touchdowns).
Wesley Chapel (6-3) at Sebring (6-3): The two-hour drive from Wesley Chapel to Sebring alone will be an advantage for the Blue Streaks. Sebring didn’t play in a game last Friday, as their matchup against Fort Myers was cancelled due to bad weather. Meanwhile, Wesley Chapel took a 42-15 beating versus Mitchell and has to turn around a play a tough Sebring club. The Blue Streaks have a number of playmakers on offense, including quarterback Cameron Kimbrell (806 yards) and running back Travis Kerney (849 yards). Wesley Chapel will lean on its running game, led by running back Jaylan Blake (1,058 yards).
Hudson (6-4) at Clearwater (9-1): There’s no arguing that this looks like maybe the most lopsided matchup among all the games, but Hudson will not be going down without a fight. The Cobras are matched up against a Tornadoes’ bunch that allowed 211 yards passing and 28 points to 2-8 Dunedin. Hudson quarterback Hunter Young has been throwing the ball well all season with 2,379 yards on the season. He will face off against Clearwater signal caller Aidan MacLean, who has thrown a Pinellas County record 35 touchdowns this season.
Class 4A
Hernando (6-4) at Bushnell South Sumter (6-4): The Leopards at one time looked to be the team hosting this matchup, but things changed after the last week of the season. Hernando ended up as the No. 5 seed and now will travel to Bushnell to face off against the Raiders. Hernando has to rely on keeping the ball on the ground and chewing up clock with running backs Jordan Williams and Brian Lewis.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
