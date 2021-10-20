North Suncoast Prep Football News & Notes

There’s been a lot going on this week when it comes to the prep football regular season and the excitement is just starting to heat up. Whether your team is a playoff contender or not, there are quite a few noteworthy things going on. We have some North Suncoast prep football news and notes from last week and heading into the final games of the regular season.
• 841. That’s the magic number for Hudson quarterback Hunter Young to break former Pasco quarterback Jacob Guy’s county record of 2,672 yards set back in 2011. He’s got three games to do it, versus Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills and Fivay. Something tells me this record will be broken barring an injury.
• Speaking of the Pasco Pirates, they finally scored their first points of the season when they played the Belleview Rattlers this past Friday. Problem was it was 52 points short of making it a really contested game. The Pirates are staring a winless season in the face, which would be the first time since 1942 (World War II was in its fourth year).
• 24 carries, 379 yards. Guess who pulled that off? Nature Coast running back Christian Cromer was the player pulling off those stats in the Sharks’ 64-57 basketball-game like score over Hudson. Nature Coast quarterback Ethan Fahey also ran wild, going off for 200 yards himself on 20 carries.
• Wait, Gulf almost won three games in a row? That did almost happen when the Buccaneers narrowly lost 32-31 against the Dunedin Falcons last Friday. Season Eperjesi’s group sits at 2-4 with three games left versus Gibbs, Tarpon Springs and Cypress Creek. Winning another game or two isn’t out of the realm of possibility for a group that was on a 29-game losing streak.
• The Clearwater Tornadoes made quick work of the Anclote Sharks’ defense. But you asked me how quick, right? The Tornadoes ran nine offensive plays, scored eight touchdowns and accumulated over 250 yards of offense. If that doesn’t tell you how easy it was for Clearwater the other night, I don’t know what will.
• 1 yard. That’s all according to MaxPreps.com that the Central Bears passed for in the 2020 season. Now, Central may be winless at 0-8, they have improve in areas and passing is one of them. Quarterback Evan Spears has thrown for 587 yards and that’s 586 more than the Bears had a year ago.
• Mitchell losing to Largo isn’t the end of the world, but the Mustangs have to pick it up here to force at least a three-way tiebreaker in Class 7A, District 9. The Mustangs have games versus Sickles and Wesley Chapel to end the season, neither will be a simple cakewalk. These two games will decide whether the Mustangs can get back into the postseason or not. Stay tuned.
• Wiregrass Ranch has the toughest slate of games remaining and I don’t believe that’s debatable. The Bulls finish with their last three games against Armwood, The Villages and Hernando. All three opponents are vying for spots in the playoffs and the Bulls need to win to keep up any good vibe feeling they had from earlier this season.
• Keep running, Dontrevius Jackson! The Zephyrhills Christian Academy running back is tops in the county at 1,241 yards on 83 carries and 13 touchdowns. The Warriors have been explosive on offense, but next week’s game against IMG Academy Blue will be the next toughest test for ZCA this season.
• Think about this. Land O’ Lakes quarterback Kyle Horvath went six games with committing an interception mistake. Leading the Gators to a 6-0 start, he was bound to throw one pick and he eventually did versus Tampa Catholic. Land O’ Lakes lost 58-21 and Horvath threw two picks, but his season totals are now 21 touchdowns against two interceptions. Not too shabby.
• After a feel-good start to the season for Cypress Creek, things have fallen apart over the last few games. The Coyotes have lost five in a row, with the latest being a 44-3 defeat to Zephyrhills. Cypress Creek will absolutely have a chance to bounce back with games against Weeki Wachee, Wesley Chapel and Gulf to end the season.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.