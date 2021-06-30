CLEARWATER — A trend is beginning around the Tampa Bay area for high school athletic stadiums, as many football programs are pushing to get artificial turf fields laid down at their facilities.
Two more high schools will have new turf fields prepared when the 2021 regular season kicks off in late August, as Clearwater High School and Tarpon Springs High School are the two latest that will be making the big-time additions.
For Clearwater High, the move towards a new artificial turf field has been one in the making for more than a couple years now. Jack White Stadium, home of the Pinellas County North vs. South All-Star Game, is currently going over a complete makeover of the stadium. The final touches are being made to the game field, as the turf has been laid down and the numbering and logos are the last things that need to be completed.
Over at Tarpon Springs High, the field turf hasn’t been laid down yet but the initial groundwork has been completed. The old natural grass has been dug out and it has paved the way for the new turf to be laid down next. Both fields should be ready once practices kickoff here later this summer.
The trend of schools that have artificial turf fields has continued to rise throughout the Tampa Bay area, as recently Zephyrhills Christian Academy just had a new artificial turf field open earlier this spring. The list of schools that have turf fields include ZCA, Sickles, Plant, Jesuit, Sumner, St. Petersburg, Clearwater Central Catholic, Calvary Christian and Carrollwood Day School.
