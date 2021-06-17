Nelson Garcia accepts head softball job at Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL — One of Pasco County’s top former prep softball coaches has decided it is time to make his return to the high school scene.
Nelson Garcia announced he would be accepting the position as Wesley Chapel High School’s head varsity softball coach, in a text message to The Suncoast News Tuesday evening. The Wildcats were returning one of the top teams on the east side of the county and went 13-14 last season, ending with a loss against Class 4A state finalist Brooksville Hernando.
Garcia takes over for Lauren Pasquale, who led the program for four seasons and compiled a record of 34-24. In her first three seasons with the program, she compiled a mark of 21-10, with 2020 being a shortened campaign. Pasquale’s best season with the Wildcats came in 2019 when the club went 15-7.
Wesley Chapel should have a formidable team returning for the 2022 season.
Garcia compiled an overall record of 129-67 through eight seasons as the head coach at Sunlake. Garcia succeeded Jami Finan after the 2011 season and served as the boss from 2012-2019.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
