National Signing Day took place on Feb. 2 and student-athletes from around the country signed their official letters of intent, confirming where they will be playing in college. We have photos from the exciting day that included many athletes from sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer and more. Below are a collection of photos posted by schools on social media pages.
Mitchell High School
Adrian Divcic (football) signed with Valpo
Robert Mirabile (football) signed with Crown College
Ethan Rice (football) signed with Reinhardt University
Kameron Washington (football) signed with Defiance College
Cypress Creek High School
Colton Carrao (football) signed with Air Force
Sunlake High School
Luis Nunez (football) signed with Ava Marie University
Owen Campione (football) signed with Ava Marie University
Zach Johnson (football) signed with Wabash
Wesley Chapel High School
Nehemiah Morgan (football) signed with Keiser University
Jorden McCaslin (football) signed with Florida State University
Haylie Young (softball) signed with Warner University
Madelyn Golka (softball) signed with Florida Southwestern
Wiregrass Ranch High School
Cristian Loaiza (football) signed with Missouri State University
Logan Ridolph (football) signed with Missouri State University
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.