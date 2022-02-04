National Signing Day took place on Feb. 2 and student-athletes from around the country signed their official letters of intent, confirming where they will be playing in college. We have photos from the exciting day that included many athletes from sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer and more. Below are a collection of photos posted by schools on social media pages.

Mitchell High School

Adrian Divcic (football) signed with Valpo 

Robert Mirabile (football) signed with Crown College 

Ethan Rice (football) signed with Reinhardt University  

Kameron Washington (football) signed with Defiance College 

Cypress Creek High School

Colton Carrao (football) signed with Air Force  

Sunlake High School

Luis Nunez (football) signed with Ava Marie University  

Owen Campione (football) signed with Ava Marie University  

Zach Johnson (football) signed with Wabash  

Wesley Chapel High School

Nehemiah Morgan (football) signed with Keiser University  

Jorden McCaslin (football) signed with Florida State University  

Haylie Young (softball) signed with Warner University  

Madelyn Golka (softball) signed with Florida Southwestern 

Wiregrass Ranch High School

Cristian Loaiza (football) signed with Missouri State University  

Logan Ridolph (football) signed with Missouri State University  

