Mitchell volleyball taking it up a notch in 2021

TRINITY — Hopes are high for all prep sports throughout the state to play a full slate of games this season.
That wasn’t possible last year with the coronavirus pandemic going around the country, as high schools were adjusting to life with COVID-19. Mitchell went 12-4 last season and settled on playing just 16 games in 2020 and in contrast, the Mustangs played 27 matches in the 2019 campaign. Now the team is more junior and senior laden, Mitchell is primed for a breakout 2021 season.
“After last year’s shortened season, we are very excited for the upcoming season and hope to be able to play a full season this year,” Mitchell coach Lea Weber said. “This is the first time in several years that the entire team is made up of upperclassmen. The varsity consists of seven seniors and five juniors and we are hoping that our experience becomes one of our strengths.”
It’s a very talented upperclassmen squad that returns to the Mustangs, as outside hitter Elizabeth McDonald is the team’s top hitter back with 191 kills from 2020. Also back alongside her is teammate Cayla Heckroth, who notched 102 kills and 21 assists. The pairing is expected to lead an experienced group to a winning season and possibly beyond.
“The senior class is led by our two captains, Elizabeth McDonald and Cayla Heckroth,” Weber said. “Other seniors, Hailee Bridges, Lindsay Sassatelli, Bella Baldyga, Avery Lewis, and Maddie Foster all return from last year’s team. Also, returning are three junior starters Caroline Knight, Kinnah Kreidler, and Ava Connors. Madisen Antioco and Kristyn Cusma are two new juniors that will solidify our defense.”
Since Keith Paulk stepped away as coach and Weber has taken over, the expectations for Mitchell’s volleyball team hasn’t gone away. The Mustangs for years have always been a perennial district and playoff contender out of Pasco County. The last time Mitchell won 20-plus games in a season was back in 2017 when the Mustangs went 22-9. Since then, the Mustangs have gone 19-10, 15-12, 12-4 but Weber knows the last three seasons have helped set the team up for a big 2021.
“As far as expectations, we are anxious to see the results of a lot of hard work over the past three years,” Weber added. “Our goal has always been to improve and get our players ready for the next level. We try to prepare them to be successful on and off the court.”
“Although we had a good season last year, there were things we could have done better, consistency being one of them. The girls have been working hard at practice. Nothing makes me and my coaching staff happier than seeing the girls succeed.”
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter.
