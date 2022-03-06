Mitchell softball off to undefeated 5-0 start

TRINITY – When you take a look at the landscape of Pasco County softball, the usual front-runners are starting a little slow to begin the season.
That’s not the case for the Mitchell Mustangs, however. The Mustangs are off to a 5-0 start. Mitchell’s already faced the likes of Land O’ Lakes, Wiregrass Ranch, Cypress Creek, Hudson and Sunlake, building the case that Mitchell is the county’s top club currently.
A lot of that can be attributed to the solid play on the mound by senior pitchers Ashley Altman and Sydney Fowler. Both pitchers are 2-0 in their starts, with Fowler striking out 20 batters and Altman at seven, respectively. The pair has been the backbone of the Mitchell defense and Mustangs head coach Scott Bisbe said both just get better as the game moves along.
“It’s early in the season but the pitchers have started off a little slow and they get better as the game goes on,” Bisbe said. “They’ve got to get in that zone to get warmed up to where they need to be to start the game. In tight 1-1 ballgames, you have to be ready to go.”
The Mustangs have been getting it done at the plate as well. Junior Kinnah Kreidler leads the team with two home runs and eight runs batted in. She is joined by fellow junior Madisen Antioco (.600 batting average, nine hits) and Alexis Barber (.471 batting average, eight hits). With a solid combination of strong pitching and timely offense, the Mustangs have looked sharp in the early going.
As the season progresses, Mitchell will start to play against some of the area’s top ball clubs. The Mustangs have upcoming games with Palm Harbor University, East Lake, Wesley Chapel and rival River Ridge.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.