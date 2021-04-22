Mitchell looking to move forward from past successes

TRINITY — If there’s one thing Mitchell High coach Andy Schmitz doesn’t want his team doing this spring is talking about all the accomplishments of the 2020 Mustangs.
The playoff run nearly landed them a spot in the Class 7A state semifinals. Whether that’s something people outside of the program want to continue to harp on is one thing, but Schmitz has made it clear: This is a whole different team.
“I don’t think what happened last year impacts this year,” Schmitz said. “We are a new team, in a new district, with a new schedule. All we ask of our guys is to improve every day. We really don’t get caught up in anything other than that.”
The team will be looking for playmakers on both sides of the ball, as Mitchell graduates several starters on offense and defense. From quarterback Ezra Brennan to all-everything Jonathan Fairbanks to safety Cole Castro, the team has some work to do finding replacements.
“Those guys will be tough to replace,” Schmitz said. “But you lose kids every year. It’s just a question of what young kids are going to have a great spring and a great offseason and earn those spots.”
One player they may need to really lean upon on offense is running back Andrew Treto. The soon-to-be senior tailback rushed for 875 yards and is the most experienced skill player returning on offense.
“Obviously (Andrew Treto) will be a big part of the offense,” Schmitz added. “He’s our most productive offensive player returning from last year. But we really pride ourselves on being balanced. This spring will be more about finding out who our other skill guys will be.
Schmitz said the team will also have a stout defensive front.
“We’re really excited about our defensive line,” he said. “We return three out of four starters in Tayshawn Sullivan, Adrian Divcic, and Tyler Geary. They should be a dominant group and provide a lot of leadership.”
Spring game: Mitchell at Zephyrhills, May 21
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.