Mitchell boys basketball getting better as season progresses

TRINITY – Throughout the course of a season, a coach’s hope is for their team to get better with each and every game played.
That’s the kind of year Mitchell’s boys basketball is experiencing. The Mustangs started off rough, but the progression has been impressive. Mitchell sits at 10-6 overall and the Mustangs continue to trend upward as they near district tournament play.
“Ten of our 14 players had never played varsity before,” Mitchell coach Jason Vetter said. “Two of those never played high school basketball. Five sophomores are in the playing rotation and we had Oldsmar (Christian) and East Lake in the first week of the season. So, just a young team lacking in experience in nearly every area starting out with a tough schedule. Everything was a struggle early.”
The early season struggles can be attributed to inexperience and playing some of the Tampa Bay area’s top teams. Mitchell started off against an always tough Oldsmar Christian squad, losing 82-51, and also dropped early contests versus East Lake, Land O’ Lakes and Fivay. Since the 1-4 start, however, the Mustangs won nine of their next 11 contests.
“The kids have done a great job keeping an even keel emotionally and just focusing on getting better every day,” Vetter said. “Defensively they are making help rotations better. Offensively they’re sharing the ball more and not relying so much on isolation. Most importantly, they’ve been good teammates toward each other.”
One of the team’s top players this season has been senior forward Alec Hilliard, who is leading the team in multiple categories. Hilliard, who stands at 6-foot-3, leads the club in minutes per game (19.9), points (19.9), rebounds (6.9) and steals (3.0).
The contributions of Hilliard has helped the team improve and it’s spread to his fellow teammates. Nate Adawonu has been on a tear this season, as well, with the senior averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
“Alec Hilliard has done a wonderful job leading the team,” Vetter said. “He’s never too up or too down. He’s always kind and decent to his teammates. That calm is exactly what our young kids needed.”
“Nate Adawonu has played very well coming out of the holiday break. He’s as athletic as anyone we play against. He’s starting to get the confidence to go with it. It’s been fun to watch those two grow and mature in areas they’ve struggled with in the past.”
