LOL’s Baisley notches 600th win while accomplishing a first

LAND O’ LAKES – It’s never too late to experience a first.
Just look to the Land O’ Lakes baseball program and longtime coach Calvin Baisley for proof of that. Not only did Pasco County’s longest tenured baseball coach notch his milestone 600th career win last week at Ocala Vanguard, the victory sent the Gators into unchartered territory – the Class 5A region finals.
Since taking over the job at Land O’ Lakes in 1984, Baisley’s steered 16 teams into postseason play. Prior to this season, two of those squads – in 1999 and 2000 – earned first-round victories.
Playoff success beyond those two wins remained elusive until this season. Some of that is due to luck of the draw, or lack thereof. Take the two quarterfinal wins in 1999 and 2000. LOL fell in the region semifinals in 1999 to Merritt Island and in 2000 to Sarasota. Merritt Island went on to win states and perennial powerhouse Sarasota lost 6-5 in the state championship game – to Merritt Island.
But the past is the past and the 2021 Gators are writing history along with their dedicated coach.
LOL opened this postseason by dominating Lake Minneola 10-0, one-hitting the Hawks in the process. The Gators’ third-ever appearance in the region semifinals at Vanguard got pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday, but that didn’t stop LOL from posting its second straight shutout, blanking the Knights 3-0.
Baisley and the Gators’ first region final appearance will be played on the road Wednesday, May 19, against a familiar – and talented – foe, Tampa’s Jefferson High. This will be the fourth straight season (ignoring 2020’s cancelation) the programs meet in the postseason, with the Dragons ending LOL’s run in the first round on each of the past three occasions. In 2018, Jefferson won its first state championship. In 2017 and 2019, the Dragons lost in the region semis against Tampa Jesuit, which went on to finish as the state runner-up and state champ, respectively.
If LOL can flip the script on Jefferson, the Gators will play in the state final four Tuesday, May 25, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. The Class 5A state championship game is scheduled for the next day.
