Local archery club honored as club of the year

A local archery club has received a national honor, said David Ireland, the club’s president.
On March 25, at the National Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, the National Field Archery Association gave its annual Club of the Year award to the Citrus Archery Club of Spring Hill for its outstanding contribution to the sport of archery. Ireland accepted the award.
Citrus Archery is a chartered member of the Florida Archery Association, serving the community with local shooting events, an active shooting sports 4-H program, a food drive, support to both the Florida State and National Senior Games and more.
Email the club at citrusarchery@yahoo.com to learn more about its programs and how you can help the club.
“Our best recommendation to anyone trying to build up their club is to look at your locale and decide where your archers are,” Ireland said. “Offer a program of the highest level of interest and diversify it enough to attract a wide number. Belonging to your state organization will help, as it will provide a program foundation, promote your club and attract shooters to your program. Maintain routine club activities and keep things fun. Always include families and network for local youth.”
Summer Youth Days
If you’re looking for something fun to do during summer break, you can learn to shoot archery with the Citrus Archery Club of Spring Hill at its annual Summer Youth Days Program.
The club offers three Saturdays of coaching, followed by the Hernando County Youth Days Tournament where youths will compete for individual awards and sponsor team trophies. All youths ages 7 through 18 are welcome.
Cost is $20 per person for all four sessions with equipment included. It is OK to bring your own bow if you have one, and the club can help with setup and repairs.
The club is in Spring Hill on the corner of Irving Street and Smithfield Avenue, just off Barclay Road. Dates are May 27, June 3, June 17 and June 24.
Due to space limits, you must preregister, so send an email ASAP to citrusarchery@yahoo.com for a flyer and registration form.
Test your skill at the Bob Jones Memorial Shoot on Saturday, June 17, at the Citrus Archery Club in Spring Hill. This is the annual club day with fun shooting events from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Activities start at 8 a.m. with the final Summer Youth Days date, the last youth practice before the Hernando County Youth Tournament on June 24.
At 3:30 p.m. the Archery Battleship event with randomly matched pairs shooting for the coveted first-place trophy. The Battleship event costs $5 for members and $7 for non-members, with the proceeds going to the Bob Jones Memorial Youth Scholarship fund.
At 8 p.m., there is a Modified 600 round event under the lights.
All area archers are welcome. For more information, email citrusarchery@yahoo.com.
May 27 — Summer Youth Days Program begins 8 a.m.-12 (runs 4 weeks)
June 6 — 8-week Summer League starts, Mixed Targets (animal, 3-D, spots, 40 yards max)
June 17 — Bob Jones Memorial, Novelty, Archery Battleship at 3 p.m.; 600 Round at 7 p.m.
June 24 — Summer Youth Days, Annual Hernando County Youth Day Tournament starts at 9 a.m.
Aug. 19 — Central Florida Regional Championship, 20, International/20; 3-D 9 a.m. start
Sept. 16 — 14 Animal/20 3-D 9-11 a.m., casual registration
Oct. 14 — 900 Round 9 a.m. start
Nov. 18 — 900 Round 9 a.m. start
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.