Latest FHSAA RPI Rankings/Seedings
Credit: Pop of da raps

As we head into the final week of the regular season for high school football throughout the state of Florida, there’s still a lot to play for when it comes to jockeying for playoff positioning.

Plenty of teams across the Tampa Bay area are looking to solidify postseason berths. Week 11 should be fun and below is the current state of affairs we for Classes 8A through 2A.

8A-Region 3  

1. Venice  

2. West Orange  

3. Newsome  

4. Steinbrenner  

5. Riverview 

6. Osceola Kissimmee  

7. Durant  

8. Plant City  

On the outside looking in: Plant  

7A-Region 3 

1. Tampa Bay Tech 

2. Lehigh Acres  

3. Mitchell  

4. Palmetto  

5. Armwood 

6. Wiregrass Ranch 

7. Wharton 

8. Largo 

6A-Region 3 

1. Jesuit 

2. Pinellas Park 

3. Sumner 

4. Countryside 

5. Braden River 

6. Northeast  

7. Hillsborough  

8. Boca Ciega 

5A-Region 3 

1. Zephyrhills  

2. Clearwater  

3. Sebring 

4. Chamberlain  

5. Wesley Chapel  

6. Nature Coast 

7. Gibbs 

8. Port Charlotte  

On the outside looking in: Hudson  

4A-Region 2  

1. Cocoa 

2. The Villages  

3. Keystone Heights  

4. Hernando  

5. South Sumter 

6. Umatilla 

2A-Region 2  

1. Orlando Christian Prep 

2. Zephyrhills Christian Academy  

3. Foundation Academy  

4. Holy Trinity 

5. Orangewood Christian  

6. Victory Christian 

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo. 