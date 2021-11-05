Latest FHSAA RPI Rankings/Seedings

As we head into the final week of the regular season for high school football throughout the state of Florida, there’s still a lot to play for when it comes to jockeying for playoff positioning.
Plenty of teams across the Tampa Bay area are looking to solidify postseason berths. Week 11 should be fun and below is the current state of affairs we for Classes 8A through 2A.
8A-Region 3
1. Venice
2. West Orange
3. Newsome
4. Steinbrenner
5. Riverview
6. Osceola Kissimmee
7. Durant
8. Plant City
On the outside looking in: Plant
7A-Region 3
1. Tampa Bay Tech
2. Lehigh Acres
3. Mitchell
4. Palmetto
5. Armwood
6. Wiregrass Ranch
7. Wharton
8. Largo
6A-Region 3
1. Jesuit
2. Pinellas Park
3. Sumner
4. Countryside
5. Braden River
6. Northeast
7. Hillsborough
8. Boca Ciega
5A-Region 3
1. Zephyrhills
2. Clearwater
3. Sebring
4. Chamberlain
5. Wesley Chapel
6. Nature Coast
7. Gibbs
8. Port Charlotte
On the outside looking in: Hudson
4A-Region 2
1. Cocoa
2. The Villages
3. Keystone Heights
4. Hernando
5. South Sumter
6. Umatilla
2A-Region 2
1. Orlando Christian Prep
2. Zephyrhills Christian Academy
3. Foundation Academy
4. Holy Trinity
5. Orangewood Christian
6. Victory Christian
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.