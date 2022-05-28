LAND O’ LAKES — The last high school football head coaching vacancy in Pasco County got filled on the last week of school.
Land O’ Lakes has hired former NFL’er Dan Goodspeed as the program’s next head coach, according to Gators’ athletic director Mike Frump. Goodspeed played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.
“We want to give the players a good experience with playing football,” Goodspeed said. “It teaches the players goals and football mimics life a little bit. In a game week and in a season, that’s what they ultimately learn. I’m a member of the community and I’ve always wanted to give back to the community and share my experiences I’ve had in the NFL and other places. While at River Ridge, I’ve always kept my eyes on this area.”
“Coach (Anthony) Hendrix is someone I see as a rising star in the coaching ranks. I told administration I saw him as a good choice. I love his coaching style and he has good relationships with the boys. I think he could move to be a head coach easily.”
The Gators had a good spring showing against Wesley Chapel winning 21-0 under the guidance of Hendrix, who was the interim head coach. Hendrix will remain with the program and serve as Goodspeed’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
“I’m really excited about the direction of the program,” Hendrix said. “I believe continuity is a big deal when it comes to a football program and it was something important moving forward.”
The program was dealt a blow right before spring practices commenced when Trac Baughn stepped down as the program’s head coach. Baughn led the Gators to a 9-1 record in 2021. To make things a bit more difficult, quarterback Kyle Horvath is transferring to neighboring Sunlake for the 2022 season. Horvath threw for over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2021.
“We’re excited about Dan’s experience from his pro career and over at River Ridge and bringing that over to Land O’ Lakes,” Frump said. “We were impressed with coach Hendrix and what he did during the spring, which naming him the assistant head coach was much deserving.”
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
