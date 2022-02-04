Land O’ Lakes girls basketball makes big jump

LAND O’ LAKES — There’s a familiar face helping out in the girls basketball circuit in Pasco County.
Karim Nohra, formerly with Wesley Chapel, Academy at the Lakes and Carrollwood Day School, has found his way back into Pasco, but this time as an assistant coach under the watch of Land O’ Lakes head coach Wilnie Sonthonax. Sonthonax acknowledged that having Nohra has made an impact on and off the court for her team.
“It’s been a tremendous game changer for our program,” Sonthonax said. “He brings in extensive knowledge and experience that has truly challenged us, myself and my players, to think of basketball in an entirely different way.”
Nohra, who led Carrollwood Day School to the Class 3A state championship in 2020 over Oviedo Masters Academy, has come on board and, according to Sonthonax, changed the way the team plays and competes on a nightly basis. With the Gators playing a much different style of basketball, it has them in position to win a district title in Class 6A District 9.
“We underwent a complete change in coaching, playing style and players,” Sonthonax said. “Definitely. These girls have worked hard this season to get this far. It’s time to reap what’s ours. My top players are my big three: Jakayla Lawson, Jaylin Gonzalez and Nina Santana.”
With the team sitting at 17-4 and the district tournament coming up, the Gators have a chance to make some noise in the Class 6A playoffs. Players like Lawson, Gonzalez and Santana will all need to come up big if Land O’ Lakes looks to make a run. Whether or not this group does so, Sonthonax’s time learning under Nohra should pay dividends moving forward.
“He’s an amazing mentor,” Sonthonax added. “I have had the privilege of learning what it takes to be a successfully coach from one the greatest to coach high school girls basketball. Any question I have, he has about three answers for it. Brilliant mind, excellent teacher, great sense of humor.”
