Ken Stills out as head coach at Bishop McLaughlin

SPRING HILL — In what is now looking like ‘Black Monday’ for high school football head coaches, another head coaching vacancy has opened up in Pasco County.
Ken Stills has been dismissed along with his entire staff at Bishop McLaughlin, according to Stills. The former IMG Academy assistant finishes his tenure with the Hurricanes with a record of 6-12 through just two seasons. It was an especially trying 2021 season for the Hurricanes, as they finished 0-8.
Stills stated he would be taking a couple months off before looking to get back into coaching. Last season the Hurricanes made some great strides under Stills, in which Bishop McLaughlin went 6-4. The Hurricanes’ following off-season, however, changed the entire landscape of the program as they lost quarterback Adrian Miller III and running back Dontrevius Jackson, with both transferring to Zephyrhills Christian Academy.
Bishop McLaughlin will now be looking for its third head coach in the last three years and the Hurricanes will have to do so in a tough time for the program. Leading the program before Stills was Tico Hernandez, who is now an assistant at Cypress Creek in Wesley Chapel.
The Hurricanes played within the SSAC (Sunshine State Athletic Conference) in 2020 and decided to make the return to the state series and played in Class 2A in 2021. In doing so, the team made a regression and went winless. Whomever takes over may have to decide if going back to being an independent might be the right move for the time being.
