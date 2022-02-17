Kelly Erickson steps down as Mitchell’s swim coach

TRINITY — One of Mitchell High School’s longest tenured coaches has decided to call it quits after a decade leading the swimming and diving program.
Kelly Erickson has stepped down as the Mustangs’ head swim coach. The longtime Mitchell staple turned the program into one of the strongest in Pasco County during her tenure at the school. A six-time Sunshine Athletic Conference West coach of year, Erickson leaves behind a program that won the SAC championship again this past season.
“I’ve been coach of the year six times and it’s an honor,” Erickson said. “I worked hard to create a culture of no drama and hard work. I always wanted the athletes to have the desire to do their best, not just in the pool. There are only a few high school athletes who go on to sport in college, so I wanted them to learn valuable lessons that would serve them in life regardless of what came after high school.”
When Erickson took over after previous head coach Tanner Schmitz, the program continued its winning ways but was always seemingly just on the outside looking in for SAC championships. The Mustangs, as recently 2020, were able to win SAC championships on both the boys and girls sides. Erickson stated she hopes the assistant coaches from this past season return, but believes new athletic director Regenia Dixon will make the right choice for the new head coach.
“My emphasis has always been on mindset,” Erickson added. “When we focus on the process rather than the outcome, it’s helpful. Do the things winners do every day: show up on time, be a good teammate and give 100 percent to things you do. If you do that, work works. Doing the process gives you the outcome you hope for almost always.”
