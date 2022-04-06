Jon Malandrucco hired as Weeki Wachee head football coach

WEEKI WACHEE — The second high school football head coaching hiring of the offseason in Hernando County took place last week.
Weeki Wachee High named former Hernando High defensive coordinator/Parrot Middle School head coach Jon Malandrucco as its next shot caller. The move comes just in time, as non-contact spring football activity starts on April 25, following by live hitting on April 30.
Malandrucco replaces Chris Cook, who stepped down as head coach after three seasons at the helm. This past season for Weeki Wachee was the most difficult campaign of Cook’s three years. He came to Weeki Wachee after serving as the offensive coordinator at Moore Haven High. Weeki Wachee went 0-10 and the Hornets only scored 16 points, allowing 399.
The Hornets reached the FHSAA postseason in 2020 when mostly every school that participated in the state series participated. Outside of the one appearance, Weeki Wachee has never reached the state playoffs or has finished with a winning record.
With the hiring, Malandrucco becomes the fourth head coach in program history, with Cook, Jacob Gray and Mark Lee rounding out the list. Weeki Wachee athletic director Michael McHugh made the announcement of selecting Malandrucco via Twitter.
“Proud to announce our new Head Football coach Jon Malandrucco,” the Twitter statement states. “He comes to us from DS Parrot Middle School, where he was the athletic director, head football coach, and also coached track. Prior to that, he was the defensive coordinator and track HC at Hernando and Weeki Wachee.”
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.