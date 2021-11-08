DADE CITY — The Pasco Pirates football program struggled mightily this past season and now has its sights set on making some changes.
The first of which is at head coach, as Jason Stokes is out, according to sources. Stokes went 9-22 during his three seasons leading Pasco, including one playoff win against Lecanto last year. Pasco just concluded an 0-10 season in which the Pirates scored a mere 18 points.
The Pirates have been a far cry from the once dominant program of the late 2000s and early 2010s. Pasco reached the state semifinals in both 2008 and 2011, nearly reaching the state championship in both seasons. Since the 2012 season, Pasco has qualified for the postseason once (other than 2020).
Going 0-10 on the season and losing 56-0 in the 9-Mile War finale to rival Zephyrhills didn’t help Stokes’ cause, as Pasco had a brutal schedule. The Pirates had to forfeit two games against Ocala Vanguard and Lakeland Lake Gibson during the middle of the season and also opted to go independent the rest of the way.
Whoever takes over the job will need to rebuild what was once a proud, annual playoff contending program. It will be the fourth head coach Pasco has had since 2004, as the Pirates had Dale Caparaso (now head coach at Hollins), Tom McHugh (now defensive coordinator at Zephyrhills) and Stokes, who was previously a head coach at Gaither and Lake Region.
