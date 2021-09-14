It’s all about wide receivers in Pasco County in 2021

In a county that’s been much more well-known for producing running backs like Troy Hambrick (Pasco), Godfrey Pestana (Land O’ Lakes), Byronell Arline (Ridgewood) and Adrian ‘Bubba’ Golden, the 2021 season has been showcasing a different skill-position player.
Wide receivers and some tight ends have been commanding attention week in and week out. With some big names across the board, we can’t help but take notice of some of the receivers that have put up big numbers. Here's a closer look at some receivers in Pasco County.
Bryson Rodgers, Wiregrass Ranch, WR: Though his numbers are just through one game, Rodgers has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Miami and the list goes on.
Ladamien Starks, Hudson, WR: Arguably the county’s most electric player whenever he touches the ball. Starks picked up an offer from Maryland and has 348 yards on just six catches, five touchdowns.
Dylan Lolley, Cypress Creek, TE: The reliable tight end has been stellar so far, catching 12 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.
Dontrell Clerkley, Cypress Creek, WR: Clerkley has been a deep threat option for Owen Walls, with eight catches for 199 yards and a score.
Kenan Ayala, Land O’ Lakes, WR: Ayala has five catches for 226 yards and four touchdowns. The junior is a big play threat for the Gators.
Tyler Smith, Sunlake, WR: The junior wideout has 11 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Julius Quinones, River Ridge, WR: The junior has had a very good season so far with 207 yards on 12 catches and five touchdowns through three games.
Logan Howard, River Ridge, WR: Howard is another Royal Knight having a good season with 164 yards on 16 catches.
Drayk Simmons, Mitchell, WR: Simmons has been effective on minimal targets, with five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.
TJ Jackson, Zephyrhills, WR: The quarterback-turned-wide receiver has six catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
