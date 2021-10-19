Hudson’s Hunter Young approaching single-season records

HUDSON — It’s been nearly a decade since former Pasco quarterback Jacob Guy had one of the most memorable seasons in the county's prep football history.
Guy led the Pirates to the Class 5A state semifinals and a 13-1 record before losing to Crawfordville Wakulla in triple overtime. In that very season, Guy set a single-season county record for passing yards and touchdowns, with 2,672 and 42, respectively.
Now, current Hudson quarterback Hunter Young is quickly approaching one of those marks.
Young is currently sitting at 1,832 yards with three games to go, putting the senior just 841 yards away from breaking the record Guy set 10 years ago. With games against Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills and Fivay coming up, Young would need to average a hair above 280 yards per game to break Guy’s record.
With the pace Young is currently on, that could happen in the ‘Backyard Brawl’ against rival Fivay at the end of the season.
The potential feat is one just one of a couple that Young could set. Another one is a team passing record that Young is chasing, held by former Hudson signal caller Zack Wynn, who threw for 2,385 yards in 2009. Young is 554 yards away from setting the new team record.
The Cobras are in the midst of a challenging stretch of district games and they are coming off a tough 64-57 loss to Nature Coast.
Class 5A District 9 might be one of the more entertaining districts to watch down the stretch of the season, with Hudson, Zephyrhills, Wesley Chapel and Nature Coast all currently on track to make the playoffs based on FHSAA RPIs. With Hudson battling to reach the playoffs behind the play of Young and him chasing records, it’s going to be an interesting watch.
