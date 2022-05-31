Hudson, Fivay play to 6-6 tie in spring game

HUDSON — It’s not every day you get to play your backyard rival in a spring scrimmage.
Because of bad weather canceling numerous games through the Tampa Bay area a couple weeks ago, teams had to scramble to set up another game or miss out playing all together. Both Fivay and Hudson decided to go ahead and play each other.
The Cobras and Falcons are separated by just a few-minute drive and play in an annual rivalry game during the fall dubbed ‘The Backyard Brawl.’ Last Wednesday night, the Brawl came early. Considering the intensity both teams played at, you would’ve thought it was the regular season already.
The teams played four eight-minute quarters and the competitive contest ended in a 6-6 tie. Starters played most of the game for both teams at Cobra Stadium.
Hudson initially played River Ridge to start the spring, but the game was called after one quarter. That meant Hudson could only play three quarters against its rival. Fivay was a part of a spring jamboree that included Hernando and Citrus, but the Falcons didn’t get to play because of lightning.
“We are definitely not happy,” Fivay head coach Tyrone Hendrix said. “We expected to be excellent, not perfect, and we fought hard tonight. That’s all I can ask of my guys is effort.”
Effort is exactly what both teams gave and Fivay opened the scoring early when David Williams Jr. intercepted a pass early on and returned it for a touchdown to put the Falcons up 6-0. The score would remain 6-0 throughout most of the game, as both defenses really dug in.
Hudson quarterback Riley Blevens finally got the Cobras on the board late in the fourth quarter, as he found running back Logan Shawell on a swing pass that he took 25 yards to pay dirt. The ensuing kick failed because of a bobbled snap, preventing the Cobras from scoring the go-ahead point needed to win.
“I didn’t like the turnovers,” Hudson head coach Tim Hicks said. “You’re not going to beat anyone like that turning the ball over. I did like that despite being down about the whole game 6-0, we never gave up.”
