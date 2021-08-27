Hudson building off 2020 playoff win

HUDSON — Building your program based on one win might be something that most take for granted, but not for the Hudson Cobras football team.
Hudson recorded a playoff victory last year for the first time since 2005 and savoring that win still replays in the minds of coaches, players and community members associated with the Cobras. Some remember the last time they upended Eustis and Orlando Bishop Moore in the Class 3A playoffs nearly 16 years ago.
When Hudson was able to travel across the state of Florida and dispatch the Space Coast Vipers in the playoffs last fall, it was a huge building block that Hudson head coach Tim Hicks knew would resonate throughout the tight-knit community in northern Pasco County. There’s some that still attend Hudson games that remember the deep playoff run dating back almost two decades ago.
“I came from a school in Marion County so it was a little different,” Hicks said. “It wasn’t as close knit. Like, we have third-generation Cobras walking the halls at the school. It’s pretty cool. I don’t think it’s something a lot of schools have.
“The ‘Hudson Tough’ motto they’ve been preaching for years is a true statement. The community is tough, the school is tough and the kids are tough. It’s a great time to be there and be a part of the community.”
Hudson is continuing to build off the tough mentality that they thrive off of, but they’ll have to overcome the loss of their leading rusher from last season in AJ Blanton, who transferred to Gulf in the offseason. Hicks has tabbed senior Bryan Lindsay as the next man up who should be plenty capable to fill the void in the backfield.
Quarterback Hunter Young returns to the helm under center for the Cobras and enters his third season within the offense. Young is also a senior and has plenty of receivers to complement him, including speedster Ladamien Starks. The duo last season was a nightmare for opposing defenses and is one to watch.
The Cobras are now part of a new district, bumping up last season from Class 4A. Hudson will now be in Class 5A District 9, which also includes Nature Coast, Zephryhills, Cypress Creek, Weeki Wachee and Wesley Chapel. If the Cobras want to get back into the postseason, it will not be an easy road, and Hicks knows that.
“I don’t know about favorable, but we are going to come out and compete every week,” Hicks said. “I think we have a chance depending on how these guys work and come together and gel the next couple of weeks. I think we can compete, obviously, with anybody on any given Friday night.”
Players to watch
QB, Hunter Young
RB, Bryan Lindsay
WR, Ladamien Starks
WR, Mikiah Pearce
ATH, Shane Hagen
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
