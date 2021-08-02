High school football season gets midnight start

WEEKI WACHEE — August 2nd is the first day that high school football teams can start officially practicing in the state of Florida and a couple teams from Hernando and Pasco took full advantage of the midnight starting time.
Anclote and Weeki Wachee both kicked off their 2021 seasons with midnight practices and had to battle some unfavorable weather. Hornets head coach Chris Cook stated the team had to end the midnight session short due to lightning in the area.
Both teams were able to navigate through the bad conditions and get in the first practice of the season. Most other teams opted for a practice later in the day. Other schools around the state also started up at midnight, including Orlando Edgewater, Jacksonville Andrew Jackson and Sebastian River.
Anclote is coming off a 3-8 season under first-year Antony Smith. Smith now begins year two with the Sharks and is expecting much better results. Last season, Anclote was able to defeat Central in a playoff play-in game before losing to Zephyrhills in the postseason.
Weeki Wachee is in a somewhat similar situation as Anclote, as Cook is heading into his second season as the school’s head coach and expectations are much higher in 2021. The Hornets were a few possessions away from being over the .500 mark in the standings. Narrow losses to Lecanto and Crystal River could’ve been wins in one-possession games. Weeki Wachee lost to Zephyrhills 26-0 in the playoffs last year.
