High School Football Picks – Week 5
We’re at the midpoint. Already?!?!?!
It goes fast and Week 5 features some big-time contests all throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Plant at Sumner? Three years ago that game literally wouldn’t exist. Now, it’s a barometer for both programs.
Tampa Bay Tech at Gaither. This is huge.
A couple Pinellas County private school games need to be watched.
Ocala Trinity Catholic at Calvary Christian and CCC at Sebring? All four are playoff teams.
Any local cross-border showdowns? Yup. Pasco v. Pinellas. Mitchell at East Lake is a good one.
ERIC HORCHY
HILLSBOROUGH
Steinbrenner at Armwood
Durant at Sickles
TBT at Gaither
Chambo at Newsome
Robinson at Blake
Brandon at Leto
Freedom at Straw. Crest
Plant at Sumner
East Bay at Spoto
Jesuit at Plant City
Orlando Christ at Seff Christ
CDS at Cardinal Mooney
TC at Coral Gables
PINELLAS
Clearwater at Largo
Mitchell at East Lake
Northeast at Tarpon Springs
Citrus at Osceola
Kathleen at Lakewood
Bogie at George Jenkins
Trinity Cath at Calvary
CCC at Sebring
Keswick at Trinity Christ
N-Side Christ at Foundation
SPC at Bradenton Christ
PASCO
Central at Anclote
Wiregrass at River Ridge
Fivay at Wesley Chapel
Hudson at Gulf
S. Sumner at Cypress Creek
LOL at Sunlake
Pasco at ZCA
Central FL Christ at Bishop
HERNANDO
NCT at Hernando
Springstead at Crystal River
Weeki at Satellite
ANDY VILLAMARZO
HILLSBOROUGH
Steinbrenner at Armwood
Durant at Sickles
TBT at Gaither
Chambo at Newsome
Robinson at Blake
Brandon at Leto
Freedom at Straw. Crest
Plant at Sumner
East Bay at Spoto
Jesuit at Plant City
Orlando Christ at Seff Christ
CDS at Cardinal Mooney
TC at Coral Gables
PINELLAS
Clearwater at Largo
Mitchell at East Lake
Northeast at Tarpon Springs
Citrus at Osceola
Kathleen at Lakewood
Bogie at George Jenkins
Trinity Cath at Calvary
CCC at Sebring
Keswick at Trinity Christ
N-Side Christ at Foundation
SPC at Bradenton Christ
PASCO
Central at Anclote
Wiregrass at River Ridge
Fivay at Wesley Chapel
Hudson at Gulf
S. Sumner at Cypress Creek
LOL at Sunlake
Pasco at ZCA
Central FL Christ at Bishop
HERNANDO
NCT at Hernando
Springstead at Crystal River
Weeki at Satellite
